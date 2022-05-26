Man Carrying Rifle Near Toronto School Now Deceased After Confrontation With Police
Several nearby schools were placed in lockdown.
Toronto police have confirmed that an individual is now dead after officers responded to reports of a man carrying a rifle near a Scarborough school this afternoon, and an SIU investigation is underway.
According to a tweet posted at 1:35 p.m., police received reports of "a man walking on the street carrying a rifle" at 12:57 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 near Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road.
PERSON WITH A GUN:
Maberley Cres + Oxhorn Rd
12:57
- Reports of a man walking on the street carrying a rifle
- Nearby school in lockdown
- Desc as male, late teens early 20s, white ball hat, 3/4 length coat
- Officers on scene #GO989882
^lb
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2022
Toronto Police Chief James Ramer told reporters that "officers immediately responded and as a precaution, a nearby school went into lockdown."
Ramer said police were "confronted by an individual and because of the circumstances that followed are now the subject of an SIU investigation."
Due to the investigation, Ramer said he is "prohibited" from discussing what occurred. However, according to a tweet posted at 1:47 p.m., police located the suspect, and a police firearm was discharged.
Police had described the suspect as a male in his late teens to early 20s wearing a white "ball hat" and "3/4 length coat."
Ramer said that "people were paying attention" today, from 911 callers to "people flagging down officers that were attending to the area," which allowed for an "immediate response."
PERSON WITH A GUN: UPDATE
Maberley Cres + Oxhorn Rd
- Officers located man
- Police firearm discharged
- Suspect injured @TorontoMedics on scene
^lb
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2022
In a follow-up tweet, police confirmed that there is no "wider threat to public safety," and Ramer echoed this message while addressing the press.
PERSON WITH A GUN: UPDATE
Maberley Cres + Oxhorn Rd
- There is no wider threat to public safety
- William Davis Jr. School - is no longer in lockdown
- Parents can pick-up children at the school
^lb
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2022
Several schools in the nearby area were put under lockdown and hold and secure, according to a tweet from the Toronto District School Board at 1:28 p.m.
William G Davis Junior Public School, Joseph Howe Senior Public School, Charlottetown Junior Public School and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute were all on lockdown as a result of a police investigation in the area.
In a follow-up tweet at 2 p.m., TDSB confirmed that Charlottetown Junior Public School and Centennial Road Junior Public School were placed in "hold & secure due to ongoing police investigation in the area."
The lockdowns were lifted for most of the schools as of 2:48 p.m., and the hold and secure at William G Davis was lifted as of 3:24 p.m., according to several TDSB tweets.
President of the Toronto Police Association John Reid confirmed that no civilians or officers were hurt. However, two officers were sent to the hospital to be attended to before returning to the station.
Ramer said police will continue to offer support in the area.
"I certainly understand the trauma and how traumatic it must have been for the staff, students and parents — given the recent events that have happened in the United States," Ramer said. "We will step up patrols in the area and continue to work with our school and community partners and services will be available for those that require those services."
