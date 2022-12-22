You Can Fly Porter Airlines To 6 New Destinations From Pearson Airport Starting In 2023
Round-trip flights on the new jets are under $300.
Porter Airlines is in the middle of a massive expansion that will soon see its new, bigger jets flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and they've already announced several new destinations across Canada.
The airline's first two Embraer E195-E2 planes were delivered on December 21 and three more are expected to be handed over before the end of 2022, with all of them eventually set to take passengers across Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
The expansion is being highlighted by the airline's promise to bring an elevated experience for people who fly economy, with fresh food options, free Wi-Fi, and a promise of more legroom on its 132-seat jets, because they've reconfigured the plane so it has no middle seat.
In all, Porter is set to receive up to 100 of these new aircraft, with 50 "firm commitments" already in place with Embraer.
“The official delivery of these aircraft is the beginning of a new era for Porter,” said Michael Deluce, the President and CEO of Porter Airlines, in a press release. "The first planes are ready to fly to Canada later this month before going into regular service in February.”
Here is a look at six of the new destinations Porter has announced for 2023.
Vancouver
Expanding to Western Canada is a first for Porter Airlines in its 16-year history.
Starting February 7, 2023, passengers can fly direct from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The airline announced that its number of daily flights will increase over time, with an average of three trips per day expected by March 21.
Introductory round-trip fares from Toronto to Vancouver are starting at $248. A one-way ticket can cost as little as $121.
Calgary
Porter Airlines is also expanding into Alberta with two new destinations in that province.
Service from Toronto Pearson to Calgary International Airport (YYC) begins February 22 with an average of two trips per day. Tickets for this flight start at $262.
Montreal
Having offered flights between Toronto and Montreal through its main hub at Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) since 2006, Porter has announced that travellers will now have the option to fly to Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) through Toronto's two different airports.
Service from Toronto Pearson to Montreal will begin on February 1, with round-trip tickets starting at $225. There will be an average of four trips per day as of February 7.
Halifax
\u201cEast coast crew, this one\u2019s for you \ud83e\udd9e\ud83e\udd1d\n\nIntroducing new daily non-stop flights on our E195-E2s from @TorontoPearson to @HfxStanfield starting February 2023! \n\nMore: https://t.co/RcUzvLujvJ\u201d— Porter Airlines (@Porter Airlines) 1671553279
Toronto flyers will be able to choose whether to depart from Billy Bishop or Pearson Airport when travelling to Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ).
Service from Toronto Pearson begins February 23 with round-trip tickets starting at $262. There will be two average daily trips.
Edmonton
Porter's first step into Alberta was announced with service from Toronto Pearson to Edmonton International Airport (YEG).
Service to Edmonton with one daily flight begins February 14, and Porter plans to have three trips per day by mid-April. Round-trip tickets start at $250.
Ottawa
Similar to its flights to Monteal and Halifax, travellers will also now be able to fly from both of Toronto's airports to the nation's capital.
Porter's service from Toronto Pearson to Ottawa International Airport (YOW) will begin February 1, with an average of four trips per day. Round-trip tickets will start at $225.
This is part of a larger expansion for Ottawa, with Porter having also announced daily service from YOW to Boston (BOS), New York-Newark (EWR), Quebec City (YQB), and Thunder Bay (YQT), starting March 27. Round-trip fares for these trips range between $322 and $366.
Along with these new destinations to and from Ottawa, Porter is set to open a new maintenance base at the airport in late 2023.
While these six new destinations are the first to be announced for Porter's new jets, the airline said more destinations from Pearson Airport will be announced over the next year.