11 Things To Do In Vancouver That Are Indoors & Super Fun When It's Raining
You're going to want to do these this weekend.
When it's raining in Vancouver (which is most of the time), you have to get creative with some indoor activities. At some point, binge-watching TV just isn't enough.
Vancouver gets tons of rainy days and you don't have long to get your fix of fall, so knowing how to get out of the house is key to surviving them.
Here are some unique activities so you can still have fun this weekend, despite the downpour.
Take A Walk In Nature Without Going Outside
Price: $7.05 per adult
Where: Bloedel Conservatory
Why You Need To Go: If you're dying to get outside, but don't want to get drenched by the rain, this is the perfect option. The conservatory is filled with beautiful plants and exotic birds that make you feel like you're in a tropical rainforest. It's the best way to feel like you're out of the city, without actually leaving town.
Jump Around At Extreme Air Park
Price: $16 for a one-hour jump
Where: Extreme Air Park
Why You Need To Go: It can be hard to stay active on a rainy day. Heading to a trampoline park will get you moving and it's super fun.
Explore the Granville Island Public Market
Price: Free
Where: Granville Island
Why You Need To Go: The public market is a fun place to explore, find local products and get some yummy food. It's a great activity to do with some friends to get you out of the house on a rainy Saturday morning.
Climb High At An Indoor Gym
Price: $25 for a day pass
Where: The Hive Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: Bouldering has gained some popularity these past few years, and for good reason. Not only is it an insane workout, but there is also a really cool vibe in the gyms.
Go To The Art Gallery
Price: $24 per adult
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Taking a walk through the gallery makes the rain feel like more of a mood and less of a gloomy day. It's a stunning building and they usually have some great exhibits that are fun to see even if you're not super into art.
Get A Birds-Eye View Of The City
Price: $31 for adults, but it varies by day
Where: Canada Place
Why You Need To Go: You can get the feeling of flying and the views, all virtually. It sounds a bit touristy but it's actually really fun. Your feet will hang as you're suspended and immersed in a beautiful experience.
Practice Your Putting
Price: $14.30
Where: West Coast Mini Putt, 7391 Elmbridge Way, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Glow in the dark mini-golf is a classic rainy day activity that never disappoints. You can spend hours perfecting your game and getting competitive with friends.
Go On A Coffee Tasting Tour
Price: Varies
Where: Make sure to stop by Timbertrain Coffee Roasters, Revolver, Birds & the Beets, Milano Coffee, and 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters.
Why You Need To Go: Get caffeine high and go around the city stopping at local coffee shops. There's nothing like a warm cup of coffee on a rainy day. Maybe switch to decaf halfway through though.
Embrace Your Artsy Side
Price: $15 for a one-hour workshop
Where: 4 Cats Art Studio, 3573 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: There are adult workshops at this studio where you can make mugs, bowls and other cute projects. You get to be creative and take something home with you at the end.
Challenge Your Friends To A Game Of Laser Tag
Price: $9.50 for one game
Where: Laserdome
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a super cool spy as you hunt down your friends in a game of laser tag. It's a great way to embrace your inner kid and have some fun.
Attempt An Escape Room
Price: $32 per player.
Where: I-EXIT
Why You Need To Go: Escape rooms will either bond your friend group for life, or cause some serious fights. Either way, it's entertainment for the day.
