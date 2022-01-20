Trending Tags

7 Restaurants In Vancouver Where You Can Enjoy Authentic Food To Celebrate The Lunar New Year

It's the year of the tiger! 🐅

Vancouver Staff Writer
@eatwithmegg | Instagram

If you want to celebrate the Lunar New Year with some tasty eats, there are so many authentic restaurants in Vancouver to visit.

With the Lunar New Year officially beginning February 1, 2022, it's the perfect time to celebrate with a great lineup of delicious food and treats.

Some of the dishes might even draw inspiration from the year of the tiger!

The Lunar New Year is celebrated on the first new moon of the Lunar Calendar and is an important celebration in Chinese culture. Many people celebrate the holiday by feasting — yet another reason to go and enjoy these restaurants!

Gather your friends and family and enjoy these delicious meals and specials, whether it be dine-in or take-out.

Sun Sui Wah

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 3888 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Sun Sui Wah is offering many festive options, including a Chinese New Year Set for Four.

Website

Heritage Asian Eatery 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 382 W Broadway St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: They will be offering a Lunar New Year Feast which includes cured Chinese ham and prawn dumplings. Yum!

Website

A.BENTO

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Taiwanese

Address: 656 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is offering Tiger Gift Box Sets with some including "pre-cooked vacuum-packed ready-to-heat dishes," their website said. You can also receive a 10% discount for pick-up orders!

Website

Kirin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 1172 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: There is a selection of five different New Year pudding cakes being offered here! Flavours include the Chinese Radish, Taro Root, Black Sesame, and Water Chestnut.

Website

Quan Ju De

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 2808 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Quan Ju De offers delicious signature Beijing duck. The duck is pricey, but there are also other options on the menu that are cheaper!

Website

Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 108-777 W Broadway St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Dynasty Seafood Restaurant won an award from the Chinese Restaurant Awards in 2018 for '10 Years of the Finest in Metro Vancouver.' They have a Dim Sum menu and dinner menu including lots of seafood dishes!

Website

Xiaolongkan Hotpot

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 8320 Alexandra Rd., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: Xiaolongkan serves up delicious hot pot dishes. They offer deluxe meat and seafood platters which are all beautifully displayed!

Website

