Canada's Wonderland Just Dropped Some Big Dates For 2023 & The New Ride Looks Wild (VIDEO)
The Tundra Twister makes 360-degree turns. 🎢
Canada's Wonderland revealed its full lineup of events and entertainment for the upcoming 2023 season in anticipation of the park's opening on May 5.
According to the press release, visitors will be able to enjoy the return of popular favourites this year, such as the long weekend fireworks and Splash Works, as well as two new rides, which they announced on Monday.
Amongst the most exciting additions coming to Canada's Wonderland next month is the Tundra Twister, and the park has video mock-ups to prove it.
Tundra Twister - Coming Soon to Canada's Wonderland (Trailer)Canada's Wonderland | Youtube
Standing at a towering 154 feet and reaching speeds of up to 75 kilometres an hour, the ride is the only giant 360-degree spinning swing ride "of its kind in the world."
While teens and adults indulge in the more thrilling rides, families can have a blast on Snoopy's Racing Railway, a new launch coaster located in Planet Snoopy. The ride takes guests through various dips and turns, reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometres an hour.
For non-thrill seekers, the park's first-ever Taste of Brazil food festival is a must-visit event, scheduled for August 19 to 20. This festival allows guests to indulge in traditional Brazilian foods, enjoy cultural styles, listen to music and watch performances.
Other important dates to mark in your calendar include:
- Splash Works Opening — May 27
- Fireworks — May 21, July 1, August 6 and September 3
- Celebration Canada — July 1 to 9
- KidZfest — July 15 to July 30
- Taste of Portugal — August 12 to 13
- Taste of the Caribbean — August 26 to 27
- Oktoberfest — September 9 to 10, 16 to 17
- Camp Spooky — September 23 to October 29, on weekends only