This Ontario Provincial Park Is Home To A Hidden Beach, Hiking Trails & Coastal Camping
Swim in a tranquil bay on Lake Superior.☀️
Want to get away and make the most out of summer weather without breaking the bank? Look no further than this Ontario provincial park on Lake Superior.
Lake Superior Provincial Park offers so many outdoor activities; whether you want to take on five-day hiking treks or camp on calm shores, you’re sure to find a piece of paradise while you’re here.
With an abundance of natural beauty, the cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear lakes and pictographs dating back centuries set this Ontario provincial park apart from the rest.
Sandy beaches
There are three sand beaches in Lake Superior Provincial Park, but none compare to Old Woman Bay. Tucked in a cove sheltered by towering limestone cliffs, you might not find it if you didn’t know it was there. The sandy shore stretches along the refreshing waters of Lake Superior, and it’s the perfect place to cool down after a day in the summer sun.
The beach gets its name from the silhouette of a woman's face seen on the cliffside at the bay's opening. This secluded spot is so spectacular it has even inspired photographers and filmmakers who marvelled at its beauty.
Further down the eastern coast of Lake Superior, visitors can find the other beaches: Katherine Cove and Agawa Bay. Agawa Bay is easily accessible with an adjacent campground, but its most notable feature is the Agawa rock pictographs — red ochre images dating back to the 1600s.
Hiking & other activities
There are 11 different hiking trails throughout Lake Superior Provincial Park that cover varied landscapes from lakes and rivers to wetlands and rolling hills. Ontario Parks has a list of the hiking trails available online, with detailed descriptions of difficulty ratings, access points and trail highlights, so you can choose between a scenic stroll and a challenging climb.
Notably, the Coastal Trail — a steep, demanding 65-km multi-day route that takes hikers over rocky outcrops and boulder beaches — or the breathtaking Nokomis Trail, a 5-kilometre path through the boreal forest to the top of the 200-metre cliffs overlooking Old Woman Bay.
For those looking to get out on the water, the park has eight canoe routes that range from easy day trips to the 56-kilometre Sand River expedition. As with the hiking trails, canoe routes are outlined on the Ontario Parks website, but be ready to portage as you navigate lakes, rivers and rugged terrain. Canoes and kayaks are available for rent in the park.
For more curious adventurers, the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay hosts educational programming and special events in the summer put on by the Natural Heritage Education Program. There are also on-site guides during July and August.
Backcountry & car camping
There are over 150 backcountry camping sites across Lake Superior Provincial Park, including those near hiking trails and popular attractions. The park also offers car camping on two campgrounds in the area, with electricity at some sites. There are also radio-free camping sites for those looking to truly escape and immerse themselves in nature.
Visitors can make use of comfort stations, showers, laundromats and other amenities available throughout the provincial park grounds. Ontario Parks recommends making a reservation to secure campsites, along with other rules and regulations outlined on its website.
Lake Superior Provincial Park
Price: Daily vehicle permits start at $12.25.
Address: 96 Broadway Avenue, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Why You Need To Go: Between exploring Old Woman Bay, the kilometres of canoeing and hiking trails, and breathtaking natural beauty, this Ontario provincial park is the serene summer escape you need.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 19, 2021.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.