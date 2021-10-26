Trending Tags

How To Book Your COVID-19 Booster Dose In BC Now That Vaccines Are Available

How To Book Your COVID-19 Booster Dose In BC Now That Vaccines Are Available
People in B.C. will start receiving their COVID-19 booster dose appointments, the province announced on October 26.

Everyone who received two doses, and who wants a booster, can receive it between six and eight months after their second dose.

The roadmap laid out by the province aims to start by giving out booster doses to long-term care residents, people aged over 70 and Indigenous peoples aged 12 and up.

It also plans to give booster doses to health care workers and people who are immunocompromised by the end of 2021 before moving on to the wider B.C. population in early 2022.

A reminder that if you are looking to travel internationally, you'll need a separate vaccine passport.

How to book your COVID-19 booster shot in B.C.?

You need to be registered in the Get Vaccinated system. If you're already registered in the system, you will receive an appointment invitation when it is your time to get a booster dose.

People who don't have access to online booking facilities can also call the provincial call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to arrange an appointment.

