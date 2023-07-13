15 Big-Name Hollywood Celebs That Sometimes Call Ontario Home In The Summer (PHOTOS)
You may get star struck!
Ontario's cottage country is one of the hottest summer destinations for celebs, from Muskoka to countless other Ontario lakes.
The next time you go up to Muskoka, you could run into over a dozen of A-list celebs visiting Ontario for a summer of bonfires, swimming, boating, gorgeous beaches and secluded nature.
Forbes says Muskoka has become a highly coveted destination for celebrities looking to vacation in more private corners of the world away from the flashing cameras and paparazzi usually found in popular destinations in the United States and tropical beaches.
Ontario's cottage country offers warm lakes, sprawling green forests, gorgeous cliffs and luxury waterfront homes, so it's no surprise that celebrities have flocked to the quiet oasis for decades.
In 2005 The New York Times called Muskoka the "Malibu of the North," citing that big-name celebrities like Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg all own properties or frequently visit.
More recently, Barbie and Marvel star Simu Liu took his girlfriend Allison Hsu up to Muskoka in July 2023, and last summer David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg were spotted in Muskoka along with Victoria Beckham.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have also frequently shared their love for Muskoka, and last summer, they may have even had a visit from their daughter Kaia Gerber up at the cottage.
Here are 15 celebrities who have visited or own property in Ontario's cottage country.
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg.
Spielberg is one of the world's most famous directors known for his universal hits E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Schindler's List, and Jurassic Park, and according to several sources, he frequently vacations in Muskoka.
Spielberg reportedly owns a cottage in the area, according to Hello!, so the next time you're up in Muskoka, you may want to keep your eyes peeled for the famous director.
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg shared a photo in Muskoka with David Beckham and former Toronto Maple Leaf Tie Domi in August 2022.
The actor was pictured boating and singing in Domi's Instagram story last year and even managed to squeeze in an F45 workout in Collingwood, Ontario, according to an Instagram post from Wahlberg.
So it seems this famous actor has gotten a taste of Muskoka life with a little help from his friends, the Beckhams.
David and Victoria Beckham
David Beckham was also up with his wife, Victoria Beckham, in August 2022, according to posts on Instagram.
Victoria was posting pictures of their children Harper and Cruz to her Instagram story enjoying life up at the cottage, so it looks like the pair made the most of their vacation with family and friends.
Simu Liu
Simu Liu recently shared pictures from his cottage getaway with his girlfriend Allison Hsu on Goshulak Island in Muskoka and said it had been his "safe haven" for over a decade in an Instagram post.
"I’ve lived a lot of life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares the to majesty of the lake. slicing through the smooth water at golden hour. stifled laughs amidst board game arguments past midnight. this is the cottage that raised me, made me curious, and gave me the gift of the water," the Canadian actor said in his post.
So if you happen to have spent any time on Goshulak Island, you may have spotted Liu over the years!
Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerbe
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have been vacationing in Ontario's cottage country with their family for years on a private island retreat, according to Vogue.
Crawford told Vogue that cottage life makes it easy to be yourself.
"You’re the real you up here,” she told Vogue. “You never have your game face on, your party face. When you’re getting dragged behind a boat on an inner tube, it’s hard to have much of a facade.”
Crawford regularly shares photos of her family's cottage adventures on Instagram, and although she doesn't tag a location, it appears that her daughter and model Kaia Gerber frequently visits, as well as her son Presley Gerber.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks on a red carpet.
Tom Hanks reportedly owns a stunning cottage on Lake Muskoka, according to Forbes and given how expensive cottages can be on the flashy lake it's more than a fitting area for a movie star.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell own a cottage on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka, according to Forbes.
So you could see this famous couple paddling down the lake in a canoe on your next trip up to the Northern getaway.
Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson has also shared her love for Muskoka over the years and, in a red-carpet interview with Etalk, she even shared her favourite spots to stop and grab a bite to eat while driving up to the secluded paradise.
"You got to go to Tim Hortons, and I usually just get coffee,” Hudson said in the clip.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber may not own a property in Muskoka, but they're not strangers to the lake life.
According to CBC, the Biebers own a home in Puslinch, which is just over an hour outside of Toronto.
The married couple reportedly bought the home in 2018 and quarantined there during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to the CBC article.
Hello! also reports that Justin frequently rents in Muskoka, specifically on Lake Rosseau and Old Woman Island.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey.
Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario, so it's no surprise that this iconic actor knows a thing or two about the province's flourishing cottage life.
Hello! reports that Carrey owns a cottage on Baptiste Lake which is just 15 minutes away from Bancroft, Ontario, so if you live in the area, you could be just a skip and jump away from the iconic actor.
Martin Short
Martin Short.
Martin Short is an avid lover of Ontario's cottage country and even created a $3 silver coin featuring his cottage on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka, according to Muskoka Region.
The comedian called Muskoka "staggeringly beautiful" and said it was the most beautiful part of Canada, according to a press release in 2013.
“As much as I adore the excitement of cities, it’s rural Canada that has always had my heart,” said Short.
“When I’m there, I feel like I’m in heaven. More than anything, that’s what Canada means to me.”