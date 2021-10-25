Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An American Shares These 5 Reasons Why Vancouver Is Better Than California, Seattle & NYC

Of course Canada is better! 😉

An American Shares These 5 Reasons Why Vancouver Is Better Than California, Seattle & NYC
vindalv | Dreamstime

An American Reddit user is making us feel seen in Vancouver, with a detailed post on why they think it's way better than other cities after their recent visit.

The post is in response to a sub that "unanimously" told the user to visit Seattle over Vancouver in October. Despite the many warnings from other users to not step foot in Vancouver, the keen traveller thankfully still decided to venture into Canada.

The post lists five observations, comparing Vancouver to Seattle as well as other cities they have been to.

Firstly, the user addresses the homeless crisis saying, "The homeless problem in Seattle (and even in my area in California) is FAR worse and much more visible."

Next, the post tackles the classic Vancouver weather, which is always rain.

"It has basically rained from the moment I landed until now," they said. Despite the rain though, the highlight seemed to be Stanley Park, which the poster said "was like NYC Central Park (which I've visited many times) on steroids. The rain made the backdrops majestic… and when the sun peaked out a couple times, it was incredible."


In terms of shopping, they said, "Robson Street is the most vibrant shopping street I've seen in a while. I can tell you that Seattle's shopping streets are completely dead in comparison."

Vancouver's diversity also made the city stand out to this intrepid explorer.

"Every time I'd leave my hotel room to walk around the city, I'd hear German, Hindi, Tagalog, Farsi, Spanish, and lots of French of course," they wrote. "I thought California was diverse… this is a different kind of diverse!"

Finally, the ultimate comparison was Granville Island to Pike Place Market.

According to the post though, "they're completely different."

"I loved the offerings at the market… but what I loved most was walking around the charming island itself," the traveller wrote.

The user sums up how most of us feel about the city when they said, "Even with the gloom and rain, I found your city incredible. And in COMPLETE honesty, I found Vancouver far more interesting than Seattle."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

6 Haunted Places In Vancouver That Have A Terrifying Past & The Photos Give Us The Chills

We're not scared, you're scared!

@meghancowan1 | Instagram, @brendan_scalabrini | Instagram

From terrifying histories to sightings of little girls walking around, Vancouver is no exception when it comes to spooky tales.

In every city, there are bound to be a few ghost stories and Vancouver has no shortage of spooky places to visit.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Romantic Date Ideas You Can Take Your Favourite Person In Vancouver This Fall

And none of them are expensive!

@darko_stan_ | Instagram, @shelbyshaelee | Instagram

Fall is in the air, and so is love. If you're looking for a romantic new date idea to take your partner this weekend, there is a ton to choose from in Vancouver.

In a city full of activities, it can actually be hard to decide what to pick.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Road Trips Around BC That Will Give You All The Spectacular Fall Views

Nothing like a long drive to catch up on your podcasts 🚙

@sergei.turner | Instagram, @the_rjadventures | Instagram

Driving down a highway with music blasting and endless views in front of you is the perfect way to spend a weekend.

In B.C., there are so many beautiful road trips to take and, in fall, you can see the trees changing colour, making it that much more special.

Keep Reading Show less

Maan Farms Corn Maze Is Ridiculously Scary & Has Legit Given Me Nightmares Ever Since

I even had to sign a waiver in case of a heart attack. 👻

MORGAN LEET | Narcity, MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I love Halloween. The costumes, scares, movies, candy — everything about the spooky season. So, I've been to my fair share of haunted attractions.

That's why I was confident on my way to Maan Farms, even after I heard that I had to sign a waiver in case I had a heart attack.

Keep Reading Show less