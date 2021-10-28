Seth Rogen Goes To These Places When He Visits Home & People In Vancouver Will Know Them
Seth Rogen is one of those celebrities who doesn't shy away from where he came from. He's Vancouver proud!
If you've read his book, Yearbook, or watched the first episode of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, it's obvious he stays connected to his Canadian roots.
There was a giant “paint by numbers” version of my head in Vancouver and I’ve never been more honoured. https://t.co/xcUOHo71RD— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1534050623.0
Who better to represent the city than the famous actor, writer, producer, and pot smoker himself.
Here are some places that he's publicly declared his love for and has visited when he comes home.
He Loves To Smoke Up In Queen Elizabeth Park
In Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Seth and chef David Chang make a stop at the stunning Queen Elizabeth Park to smoke before hitting up Seth's favourite food spots.
It's not surprising he took Dave to Queen Elizabeth — it's popular for tourists and locals as a beautiful spot with an epic view.
He'll Take The Ferry For A Sweet Treat
It’s actually from Nanaimo which is a town on Vancouver Island, which is where the ferry arrives when you leave Van… https://t.co/B7GdD5vsgS— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1562298918.0
Does anyone remember when Seth got heated about Nanaimo bars?
He clearly has a deep love for the yummy dessert and knows exactly where to go and get them.
He's Got Love For The Vancouver Art Galley
Hello! If you have the resources, make a #GivingTuesday donation to my hometown art gallery @vanartgallery. The Gal… https://t.co/iK8wlrBw8Z— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1606797756.0
He's been open about supporting a few causes in Vancouver, and one is helping the art gallery.
Lee's Donuts
This is another stop in the Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner episode that was super fun to see.
The pair went to Granville Island and Seth explained that he grew up going to Lee's.
The manager there even said in the episode that she used to serve him all the time, and she invited them to see how they make the now-famous doughnuts!
Where He Used To Sneak Off To For Smoking
an underrated feature of kerrisdale is this little hidden nature trail where seth rogen used to smoke weed… should… https://t.co/IeLrOyvhVk— Michelle Cyca (@Michelle Cyca) 1625079664.0
In Yearbook, Seth mentions places around where he grew up that he would sneak off too. Some people have taken it upon themselves to find them.
This trail in Kerrisdale is one of them!
He Loves To Go See An Old Friend At The Aquarium
In the same Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner episode the pair visited the aquarium. Seth professed his love for this place long before the show though — so much so that they even named an octopus after him.
He met up with "Ceph Rogen" when he was there!
He Still Uses Public Transit
I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. https://t.co/JduvqtqU3o— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1532627077.0
Maybe it's just because they made him the voice for it, but Seth did say that he still uses public transit when he visits home. Keep an eye out for him the next time you're on the Sky Train.
Phnom Penh
@chrissyteigen Food recs? Phnom Penh Cambodian wings. Go Fish tacos. Asian night Market in Richmond for everything. Maenam Thai food.— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1496366166.0
Chrissy Teigen might have deleted her Twitter account, but we'll never forget when Seth Rogen gave her some foodie recs for when she was in Vancouver.
Phnom Penh, a Vietnamese-Cambodian spot, was at the top of the list.
HK BBQ Master
This hidden gem wasn't so hidden anymore after the Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner episode.
Dave and Seth hit up this Hong Kong-style BBQ spot in downtown Richmond and people have been thanking them for it ever since.