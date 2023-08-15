6 Beautiful National Parks That Are A Road Trip Away From Alberta & Aren't Banff Or Jasper
Skip Banff or Jasper for one of these stunning parks instead. ⛰️
Canada has so many beautiful national parks to visit and it can be hard to nail down where your next big trip should be.
Alberta is famous for its incredible parks with Banff National Park, Jasper National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park often top of the list for Albertans to visit. However, if you're looking to head somewhere new, there are a ton of national parks in Canada and the U.S. that are well worth a visit.
Whether you love camping and hiking or you just want to get outside and experience the incredible scenery up close, these are some of the best national parks to visit from Alberta that are just a road trip away.
Glacier National Park, B.C.
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Glacier National Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This truly gorgeous national park is just a couple of hours drive from Lake Louise. At Glacier National Park, you can explore alpine scenery and stunning forests nestled within the Columbia Mountains.
The area is packed with impressive hikes from easy trails like Hemlock Grove Boardwalk which takes you through rainforests lined with Cedar trees.
You may also want to tackle trickier hikes like Balu Pass. While you climb up 780 metres, you'll be rewarded with incredible views of wildflower meadows, glaciers, icefields and mountain peaks, making it well worth the effort.
The park is also the site of Roger's Pass, where you can hike the abandoned Canadian Pacific Railway line that cut through the majestic mountains.
Mount Revelstoke National Park, B.C.
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Mount Revelstoke National Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to summit a mountain but hiking isn't your thing, Mount Revelstoke National Park is the place to go.
Just outside of the town of Revelstoke, you'll be able to take the stunning drive up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway, a winding 26 kilometre road which takes you to an impressive elevation of 1,835 metres.
As you drive you'll pass through lush forests and incredible wildflower meadows before reaching Balsam Lake and you can hike one kilometre to Mount Revelstoke's summit for beautiful views.
The park is just under three hours away from Alberta.
Prince Albert National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $8.50, seniors cost $7.25 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $16.75 per day.
Address: Prince Albert National Park, Saskatchewan
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to explore a mix of grasslands, beautiful boreal forests and stunning lakeside beaches, you might want to take a trip out to Prince Albert National Park.
The drive from Alberta is around four hours, but you'll be rewarded with stunning long, white sandy beaches on Waskesiu Lake where you can relax after the drive.
There are also a ton of hiking trails to explore from short walks to overnight backcountry trips and unlike the mountains, there's little to no elevation.
On clear nights, the park is also an impressive place to stargaze and you can catch a glimpse of the Milky Way. You may even hit the jackpot and spot the Northern Lights glowing above one of the impressive lakes.
Yoho National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Yoho National Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: When heading to Yoho National Park, you can expect gorgeous mountain views and bright blue lakes to rival Lake Louise.
The national park is just a short drive from Lake Louise but offers some truly spectacular hikes and experiences to it's well worth the visit.
Some of the most scenic spots include Emerald Lake, with its stunning blue-green hue and adorable lodge set on an island.
While shuttle buses to Lake O'Hara fill up very quickly, you could also tackle the 11-kilometre hike up to the lake shore for some of the most incredible views in Yoho. Make sure you have plenty of food, water and some bear spray with you.
Glacier National Park, Montana
Price: Entry to Glacier National Park costs $20 USD per person. Admission for the private vehicle is $35 USD.
Address: Glacier National Park, Montana, U.S.
Why You Need To Go: Not to be confused with the B.C. national park of the same name, Glacier National Park in Montana takes some extra effort to get to with crossing the border into the U.S. but it's well worth the visit.
The Montana park is less than 30 minutes from the border to Alberta and offers some gorgeous scenery. You can drive along the entire Going-to-the-Sun Road, which cuts through the centre of the park.
You should make a stop at Logan Pass, the highest point of the road for impressive views of the park and it's a good starting point for quite a few hikes too.
Kootenay National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Kootenay National Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful national park is just a short drive from Alberta and its impressive valleys, canyons and grasslands are a must-see for visitors.
Kootenay National Park is home to tons of spectacular hikes, including the short trail up to Marble Canyon, where you can cross several bridges to get stunning views of the rushing water twisting and turning through the canyon walls.
The park is also home to the glorious Floe Lake, a challenging hike which leads to a secluded campsite next to stunning crystal clear water.
If you need a break, you can also take some time out to visit Radium Hot Springs, set in between the walls of Sinclair Canyon. Bring a swimsuit and relax in the delightfully warm pools.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.