Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

BC Is Considering A Provincial State Of Emergency After A 'Once In A Century' Storm

Widespread flooding, mudslides and communities cut off from the rest of province.

BC Is Considering A Provincial State Of Emergency After A 'Once In A Century' Storm
@ministrypftranbc | Instagram

The B.C. government is reportedly considering a state of emergency across the province after a huge storm left communities stranded due to widespread flooding and landslides.

Mike Farnworth, the province's public safety minister, made the comments during a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, according to CBC, where he described the situation as "a natural disaster" and a "once in a century" storm.

He said that there would be a cabinet meeting on Wednesday where a state of emergency would be discussed.

After another mudslide on Highway 99 near Lillooet on Tuesday, which RCMP say killed one woman, all roads connecting Vancouver to the rest of Canada were blocked.

As it stands on Wednesday morning, one lane of Highway 7 is open west of Agassiz, but this is for emergency vehicles only.

According to Drive BC, the road closures in the map above are all still in place.

In Merritt, where an evacuation order was issued to all residents, checkpoints are in place to stop anyone entering the city.

On Monday, residents were told to seek shelter with family or friends who live outside of the city or to drive to refuge centres in Kelowna and Kamloops.

One grocery store near Highway 1 in Kamloops was overwhelmed as people stocked up on groceries.

Parts of B.C. currently look unrecognizable as widespread flooding transforms major transport routes like Highway 1 into rivers.

In Vancouver, a barge that crashed into the seawall is now reportedly stuck, as CTV reports that a tug boat was unable to move the vessel.

From Your Site Articles

'Toxic Smoke' Is Now Blowing Across BC As If The Flooding Wasn't Bad Enough

It has been described as "a fairly major fire event". 🚨

Abbotsford Police Department | Twitter

As B.C. is still dealing with the many effects of the powerful storm that hit the province early this week, now potentially toxic smoke is also in the air.

The Abbotsford Police Department tweeted on Wednesday morning that anyone living in the North Parallel & Sumas Mountain Road, where the smoke is blowing, should stay inside.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Are Reportedly Being Scrapped For Canadians Stranded By Floods

Here's who is eligible to bypass the rules.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, TranBC | Twitter

Some of Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are reportedly being waived in order to help Canadians who are stranded by the flooding in B.C.

On Wednesday, November 17, CTV News reported that Canadians who are unable to access the rest of the country have been given the go-ahead to bypass the requirements usually in place for travellers at the Canada-U.S. border.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver Is Now Completely Cut Off By Road From The Rest Of Canada After Another Mudslide

You'd have to drive via the U.S.!

BC Transportation | Twitter

Vancouver is now cut off by road from the rest of Canada, as the main highways are closed due to the recent flooding and mudslides.

You now would have to go through the U.S. to get to the rest of the province or country, which isn't an easy feat given the current regulations.

Keep Reading Show less

This City In BC Is Unrecognizable As Widespread Flooding Turns Highway 1 Into A River

There is actually a major highway under all that water.

@ministryoftranbc | Instagram, Google Maps

New pictures emerging from Abbotsford show how some areas of B.C. have been totally transformed by the recent flooding.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Transportation in B.C. posted a photo of Highway 1 through Abbotsford.

Keep Reading Show less