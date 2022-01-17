The Most Underrated Restaurants In Vancouver Are Being Revealed & There Are Some Hidden Gems
How many have you heard of? 🤔
The best hidden-gem restaurants in Vancouver are being revealed, and some of them might take you by surprise.
Discovering those hole-in-the-wall restaurants in your city is an amazing feeling, and a lot of the time you can get incredible food at these spots. Luckily, a Reddit thread is doing all the hard work for you!
People are commenting what their favourite hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the city are, and you might not have heard of them before.
These underrated places pack some big flavours, and you probably won't have to wait weeks for a reservation.
Why not make it a super fun weekend activity and explore all of these hidden gems? It's like a foodie dream come true!
Here are some of the hidden spots people are recommending on Reddit and what they're saying about them!
Joyeaux Café & Restaurant
Price: 💸
Address: 551 Howe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The user who recommend this spot gave it some high praise and said it was a "quintessential hole in the wall amazing goodness. So unique. Five stars."
Tamam: Fine Palestinian Cuisine
Price: 💸
Address: 2616 E. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This little gem is recommended by one user, who said they "highly recommend the halloumi eggplant, mohammarah, falafel [and] hummus." It all sounds amazing!
Ask for Luigi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot has a decent following on Instagram, so the secret might be getting out fast! Even more of a reason to hit it up now, before it's totally booked up.
The Italian spot still has a modest look, though, where you walk in and just know the food is going to be delish.
Mangia Cucina & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2211 Manitoba St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: A user said that this place "is literally in some old house surrounded by offices and warehouses but is significantly better than the odd location would suggest."
The house is actually super cute and gives the restaurant a cozy vibe. The Italian eats also look super delicious.
Cafe Xu Hue
Price: 💸
Address: 2226 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot was on the thread more than once, so it must be good! They serve Vietnamese food, and it all looks mouthwatering.
Ba Le Deli & Bakery
Price: 💸
Address: 701 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC, & 691 E. Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Vietnamese joint is serving up bánh mìs at two locations, and according to the user who recommended the gem, they're the best around!
