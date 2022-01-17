Trending Tags

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Vancouver Are Being Revealed & There Are Some Hidden Gems

How many have you heard of? 🤔

Vancouver Editor
@dothedaniel | Instagram, @thatlilyle | Instagram

The best hidden-gem restaurants in Vancouver are being revealed, and some of them might take you by surprise.

Discovering those hole-in-the-wall restaurants in your city is an amazing feeling, and a lot of the time you can get incredible food at these spots. Luckily, a Reddit thread is doing all the hard work for you!

People are commenting what their favourite hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the city are, and you might not have heard of them before.

These underrated places pack some big flavours, and you probably won't have to wait weeks for a reservation.

Why not make it a super fun weekend activity and explore all of these hidden gems? It's like a foodie dream come true!

Here are some of the hidden spots people are recommending on Reddit and what they're saying about them!

Joyeaux Café & Restaurant

Price: 💸

Address: 551 Howe St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The user who recommend this spot gave it some high praise and said it was a "quintessential hole in the wall amazing goodness. So unique. Five stars."

Website

Tamam: Fine Palestinian Cuisine

Price: 💸

Address: 2616 E. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This little gem is recommended by one user, who said they "highly recommend the halloumi eggplant, mohammarah, falafel [and] hummus." It all sounds amazing!

Website

Ask for Luigi

Price: 💸💸

Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot has a decent following on Instagram, so the secret might be getting out fast! Even more of a reason to hit it up now, before it's totally booked up.

The Italian spot still has a modest look, though, where you walk in and just know the food is going to be delish.

Website

Mangia Cucina & Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2211 Manitoba St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: A user said that this place "is literally in some old house surrounded by offices and warehouses but is significantly better than the odd location would suggest."

The house is actually super cute and gives the restaurant a cozy vibe. The Italian eats also look super delicious.

Website

Cafe Xu Hue

Price: 💸

Address: 2226 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot was on the thread more than once, so it must be good! They serve Vietnamese food, and it all looks mouthwatering.

Website

Ba Le Deli & Bakery

Price: 💸

Address: 701 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC, & 691 E. Broadway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This Vietnamese joint is serving up bánh mìs at two locations, and according to the user who recommended the gem, they're the best around!

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
best restaurants in vancouver

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants Near Vancouver, Picked By A Man Who Tried Over 8,000 Spots

Must try — pineapple buns! 🍍

@avaeats | Instagram

A man who ate at 8,000 Chinese restaurants around the world has named the six best spots near Vancouver.

David R. Chan has eaten at thousands of Chinese restaurants and, believe it or not, he has travelled 20 countries to test different Chinese foods.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

5 Epic Food Deals That You Can Find At This Vancouver Foodie Festival Right Now

All under $30! 🌮

@itsjosheats | Instagram, Ashley Harris | Narcity

Dine Out Vancouver is back, and they have some great deals that are being offered this year!

Now is the time to check out all those bucket-list restaurants that you've been drooling over for months.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver restaurants

Meet The Man Who Ate At 8,000 Chinese Restaurants & Ranked Vancouver Among His Favourites

These spots will cause instant cravings!

@chandavkl | Instagram, @foodologyca | Instagram

David R. Chan has eaten at nearly 8,000 Chinese restaurants in his lifetime — and Vancouver has some of his favourites.

He's travelled the world trying new places and testing different restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver restaurants

This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Your Pasta In A Giant Wheel Of Cheese

It's cheesy bliss to the max! 🧀

@katalinabestt | Instagram, @alejandra.boudrias | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. serves your pasta in a gigantic wheel of parmesan cheese, and it looks totally delicious.

Calling all Vancouver foodies! It's time to satisfy your pasta cravings and fall into a food-coma of carbs and cheese. The Italian Kitchen is serving up this cheese-lovers dream with a unique experience.

Keep Reading Show less