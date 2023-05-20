8 Small Towns In Canada You Can Visit For A Taste Of Europe This Summer
No passport needed!
Fancy a trip to Europe, but don't want the hassle of booking an expensive plane ticket? No problem.
There are so many small towns in Canada that offer European charm, easily whisking you away to Italy, France or England without you ever having to leave the True North at all.
With wineries, lavender fields and hidden swimming holes, these spots are perfect to visit in the summer and definitely deserve a spot on your bucket list.
Here are eight small towns in Canada where you can get a taste of Europe this season. You won't need your passport, but make sure your camera roll is clear!
Tobermory
A woman at the Grotto in Tobermory. Right: A boat on the water in Tobermory.
@daynasty21 | Instagram, @yba_explores | Instagram
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Tobermory is a harbour village in Ontario at the tip of the Bruce Peninsula.
With shipwrecks, 19th century lighthouses, quaint shops and restaurants serving up fresh fish, it'd be easy to feel like you were in a seaside European town here.
One particularly otherworldly spot in Tobermory is the Grotto and Indian Head Cove, a cave and scenic inlet with crystal-clear water found in Bruce Peninsula National Park.
The rocky cliffs and hidden swimming holes are reminiscent of the sea caves in Greece, and with the stunning aquamarine water, you'll have no trouble imagining that you've left Canada for the Mediterranean.
Prince Edward County
A woman stands in a lavender farm in Prince Edward County.
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: With an abundance of lavender farms and wineries, it's easy to imagine you're in Italy or France when you're in Ontario's Prince Edward County.
While not a town itself, the county is actually a cluster of small hamlets and villages, each with tons of charm. Hillier especially, is great spot to visit, with wineries galore, lavender farms and the opportunity to have lunch al fresco.
At one of the lavender farms, you can feel like you're strolling through the fields of Provence in France or Tuscany, Italy.
Oliver
A woman in Oliver, B.C. Right: Food at the Burrowing Owl Winery in Oliver.
@alia.hennessey | Instagram, @canadianne_eats | Instagram
Location: B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of Tuscany, for a quick trip to the Italian region, look no further than Oliver in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley.
The charming town has been dubbed the wine capital of Canada and is home to hiking and cycling trails in addition to several scenic wineries.
Visitors have called it the "Canadian Italy," likely because of the many wineries and food you can get in the area, as well as the region's similar appearance to parts of the country.
For a truly Italian feel, head to Road 13 Vineyards, a winery with a majestic castle-like building that even has its own drawbridge and looks straight out of a fairy tale.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
The Prince of Wales hotel in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Right: An apothecary in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
@martin_cote | Instagram, @mira_gram | Instagram
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is a gem just over 20 minutes from Niagara Falls. While the falls are touristy and modern, Niagara-on-the-Lake almost resembles an English town, with horse-drawn carriages, quaint shops and a slower pace.
If you long to go wine tasting around France, you can enjoy a similar experience here thanks to the region's abundance of wineries.
You can also check into the charming Prince of Wales Hotel (which you may recognize from movies) and explore an apothecary from 1869.
Victoria
The B.C. Parliament Buildings in Victoria.
Location: B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The capital of British Columbia is quintessentially British, with tea rooms, double-decker buses, horse-drawn carriages, and shops selling china and wool.
In fact, Victoria is known as the most British city in Canada, so it definitely makes sense that'd you'd feel like you're walking in a British town rather than Canada here.
Victorian period architecture, landmarks, heritage and the tradition found across the city make it a popular destination for history buffs and even fans of the royal family.
A trip to the Victorian Harbour could easily fool you into believing you've left Canada for Europe as you watch the boats and dig into some fresh seafood.
Stratford
A woman in Stratford, Ontario.
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Stratford, Ontario, doesn't just share a name with a European city — it also has an undeniable English feel that'll make you feel like you're in London, U.K.
Stratford is a city found on the banks of the Avon River, and is home to the Stratford Festival, a theatre festival formerly known as the Stratford Shakespearean Festival.
And speaking of Shakespeare, you can visit Shakespearean gardens in this small town and feel like you're walking in the English countryside. The garden has over 60 varieties of plants, including ones mentioned in Shakespeare's plays.
You can also check out the town's museums, galleries and even embark on a Chocolate Trail.
Mont-Tremblant
Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.
@fairmonttremblant | Instagram
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Mont-Tremblant is known as a winter destination for skiing, but in the summer, the village is just as charming a place to visit.
With its colourful buildings, the village looks more like something you'd find in Switzerland or Sweden rather than right here in Canada.
You can take a gondola ride to see panoramic views of the Laurentians, explore hiking and biking trails or shop for artisanal treats.
From June to October, you can also embark on an illuminated night trail through a forest.
Trinity
Trinity, Newfoundland. Right: A puffin in Newfoundland.
@mixolydian74 | Instagram, @newfoundlandlabrador | Instagram
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to leave Canada to feel like you're in Iceland. A trip to Trinity, Newfoundland, could easily make you feel like you've left the True North in favour of a Nordic country.
Besides both being islands, Newfoundland and Iceland have a lot of similarities, such as their terrain — on both islands, you'll find glacial icefields, magnificent highlands and ancient rock formations.
They also share scenic elements, such as colourful houses and the ability to view the northern lights.
A visit to the quaint town of Trinity allows you to do all these and more, including visiting cafés and antique shops, and taking in picturesque churches and heritage buildings.
Just 40 minutes away in Bonavista, you can also see puffins, a bird you'll also find in Nordic countries.
Happy exploring!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.