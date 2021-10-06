This BC City Was Rated The Soggiest In Canada & It's Not The Only One To Make The List

EN - News
The rainiest cities in Canada were just rated, and of course so many on the list are in B.C., including Prince Rupert, which took first place.
The coastal town is as scenic as it is rainy though.
A study found that residents in the city experience an average of 166 rainy days per year.
There's no escaping the rain in B.C., even if you go outside of Port Rupert.
On the top 10 rainiest cities in Canada, all are in B.C. — Old Village, Kitsumkalum, Terrace, Kitselas, Port McNeill, Alert Bay, Tlell, Port Hardy and Kisgegas.