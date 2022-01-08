Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
ottawa patios

12 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Grab your toque, patio season is back.

12 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing
@browns_barrhaven, Courtesy of Hammond Hill

Bundle up friends, patio season is back and it's time to chill — literally, but not. These Ottawa restaurants have open patios with cozy fire pits or warming heaters.

Prepare for a night out to enjoy food and drinks because these heated patios are serving up some fun.

Back To Brooklyn

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: New York-inspired ethnic cuisine

Address: 81 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Inspired by popular restaurants in Brooklyn, New York this Byward Market restaurant and lounge has both their front and back patios open with heaters for warmth.

Menu

Joe's Italian Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1323 Wellington St. W., Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy authentic Italian dishes like their specialty Pinsa on a cozy patio with heaters. They also have plaid blankets for extra warmth.

Menu

Browns SocialHouse

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale pub

Address: 1055 Greenbank Rd. #1, Barrhaven, ON

Why You Need To Go: This bright and spacious outdoor patio is covered with a clear roof and booth tables for an indoor feeling dining experience outside.

Menu

The Cheshire Cat Pub

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: British pub

Address: 2193 Richardson Side Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a pint or takeout at a burning fire while sitting in a Muskoka chair. This authentic British pub has added 4 fire pit areas, with plans for a couple more, available for reservations. They have plans for live music outside and boozy drink tastings.

Menu

The Brig Pub

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Elevated pub

Address: 23 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This upscale pub in the Byward Market is covered with heaters above and fun decor accents including an exposed brick wall and painted murals for a lively ambiance.

Menu

Ritual On Main Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffeehouse and bakery

Address: 1510 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This café just opened up last fall and is a bright open space that makes you want to move in. Their front patio is a wrap-around porch and now has heaters for your winter enjoyment.

Menu

Whiprsnapr Brewing Co.

12 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Courtesy of Whiprsnapr Brewing Co.

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Craft beer

Address: 14 Bexley Pl., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: This craft brewery has added two fire tables and two heaters on their "Palletio" (patio made of pallets). It is open Friday through Sunday, first come first served. They do not have their own food but always welcome you to bring local takeout from a nearby restaurant.

Menu

Calabogie Brewing Co.

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Casual eats and craft beer

Address: 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can munch on comfort food and sip pints next to a beautiful flowing river, keeping warm by cozy fire pits. This craft brewery is in the Ottawa Valley and has a spacious outdoor patio.

Menu

692 Coffee and Bar

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Café

Address: 5546 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint coffee shop in Manotick has drool-worthy scones and delicious local coffee that you can enjoy on their heated back patio. They've added a roof and partial walls to keep you extra warm.

Menu

Broken Stick Brewing Company

12 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Courtesy of Hammond Hill

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Snacks and pizza

Address: 600 Du Golf Rd., Hammond, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is the first golf course brewery in Canada, serving up their own beer and wood fire pizza on an outdoor patio warmed by fire pits and heaters. You'll feel immersed in nature, and you can also experience winter activities on site like snowshoeing and skating. There is a second patio near their cabins, with two fireplaces.

Menu

LOCAL Public Eatery

12 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Courtesy of LOCAL Public Eatery

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Casual eats

Address: 825 Exhibition Way Unit 107, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This go-to spot for pre- and post-game drinks has a spacious outdoor patio with heaters set up equally between tables so two heaters are warming each seating area. Come enjoy happy hour!

Menu

Clocktower Brew Pub

12 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Courtesy of Clocktower Brew Pub

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Craft beer and pub food

Address: 422 MacKay St, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While this brew pub's patio does not have heaters, it is open all year long! Bring a blanket or visit on a mild day to enjoy a drink somewhere besides your living room. If you have an extra winter coat, leave it on the outside coat rack for their "take a coat, leave a coat" program for anyone who needs one.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Iconic Activities

How many can you check off the list?

@amyklan | Instagram, @kraaamos | Instagram

Ontario is full of incredible experiences, and if you live in the province, chances are you've done at least eight of these 14 popular activities.

Have you ever eaten a BeaverTail? Or skated along the Rideau Canal? See how many activities you can check off the list, and maybe get some inspo for future adventures!

Keep Reading Show less

11 Incredible Spots In Ontario To Take Advantage Of Your Staycation Tax Credit This Year

You can get money for vacationing in the province.

@xjulieli | Instagram, @iamjhadeeeee | Instagram

It really does pay to go on vacation thanks to the new staycation tax credit in Ontario.

Emily Hogeveen, the Director of Issues Management & Media Relations for the Minister of Finance, told Narcity in an email that the "refundable personal income tax credit would provide eligible Ontario residents with support of 20 per cent of eligible 2022 accommodation expenses of up to $1,000 for an individual or $2,000 for a family for their Ontario stays in 2022, for a maximum credit of $200 or $400, respectively."

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You're Feeling Stuck At Home

Ideas for homebodies and adventurers.

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @whatsbrittdrinking | Instagram

Ugh another provincial lockdown, frustrating, to say the least. You may be feeling a bit stuck with ideas on what you can do to get out of those pandemic blues.

Whether you want to find something fun to do at home or places to go and get out of the house, here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less

Airlines Across Canada Are Slashing Flights Due To COVID-19 & 'Restrictive' Travel Measures

Air Canada, WestJet and more have suspended popular services. 👇

Pascal Bernardon | Unsplash, @westjet | Instagram

Multiple Canadian airlines have announced plans to suspend winter flight routes to international destinations due to factors associated with the Omicron variant.

This week, Air Canada became the latest company to confirm an updated schedule for early 2022, citing "the current pandemic context." It suspended flights to some tourist hot spots in places like the Caribbean and Cuba, among others.

Keep Reading Show less