12 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing
Grab your toque, patio season is back.
Bundle up friends, patio season is back and it's time to chill — literally, but not. These Ottawa restaurants have open patios with cozy fire pits or warming heaters.
Prepare for a night out to enjoy food and drinks because these heated patios are serving up some fun.
Back To Brooklyn
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: New York-inspired ethnic cuisine
Address: 81 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inspired by popular restaurants in Brooklyn, New York this Byward Market restaurant and lounge has both their front and back patios open with heaters for warmth.
Joe's Italian Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1323 Wellington St. W., Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy authentic Italian dishes like their specialty Pinsa on a cozy patio with heaters. They also have plaid blankets for extra warmth.
Browns SocialHouse
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Upscale pub
Address: 1055 Greenbank Rd. #1, Barrhaven, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bright and spacious outdoor patio is covered with a clear roof and booth tables for an indoor feeling dining experience outside.
The Cheshire Cat Pub
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: British pub
Address: 2193 Richardson Side Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a pint or takeout at a burning fire while sitting in a Muskoka chair. This authentic British pub has added 4 fire pit areas, with plans for a couple more, available for reservations. They have plans for live music outside and boozy drink tastings.
The Brig Pub
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated pub
Address: 23 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale pub in the Byward Market is covered with heaters above and fun decor accents including an exposed brick wall and painted murals for a lively ambiance.
Ritual On Main Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Coffeehouse and bakery
Address: 1510 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This café just opened up last fall and is a bright open space that makes you want to move in. Their front patio is a wrap-around porch and now has heaters for your winter enjoyment.
Whiprsnapr Brewing Co.
Courtesy of Whiprsnapr Brewing Co.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Craft beer
Address: 14 Bexley Pl., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This craft brewery has added two fire tables and two heaters on their "Palletio" (patio made of pallets). It is open Friday through Sunday, first come first served. They do not have their own food but always welcome you to bring local takeout from a nearby restaurant.
Calabogie Brewing Co.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Casual eats and craft beer
Address: 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can munch on comfort food and sip pints next to a beautiful flowing river, keeping warm by cozy fire pits. This craft brewery is in the Ottawa Valley and has a spacious outdoor patio.
692 Coffee and Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Café
Address: 5546 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint coffee shop in Manotick has drool-worthy scones and delicious local coffee that you can enjoy on their heated back patio. They've added a roof and partial walls to keep you extra warm.
Broken Stick Brewing Company
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Snacks and pizza
Address: 600 Du Golf Rd., Hammond, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is the first golf course brewery in Canada, serving up their own beer and wood fire pizza on an outdoor patio warmed by fire pits and heaters. You'll feel immersed in nature, and you can also experience winter activities on site like snowshoeing and skating. There is a second patio near their cabins, with two fireplaces.
LOCAL Public Eatery
Courtesy of LOCAL Public Eatery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Casual eats
Address: 825 Exhibition Way Unit 107, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This go-to spot for pre- and post-game drinks has a spacious outdoor patio with heaters set up equally between tables so two heaters are warming each seating area. Come enjoy happy hour!
Clocktower Brew Pub
Courtesy of Clocktower Brew Pub
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Craft beer and pub food
Address: 422 MacKay St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While this brew pub's patio does not have heaters, it is open all year long! Bring a blanket or visit on a mild day to enjoy a drink somewhere besides your living room. If you have an extra winter coat, leave it on the outside coat rack for their "take a coat, leave a coat" program for anyone who needs one.
