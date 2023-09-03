9 Places That Totally Wowed Me When I Lived In BC That Aren't The Obvious Spots
British Columbia has the obvious go-to attractions, from Granville Island to the Grouse Grind, but tucked away in other corners of the province are some of my favourite spots.
I moved to B.C. two years ago, drawn there by photos of white-tipped mountains that scream West Coast. After exploring the province throughout my time living there though, I realized that there was a lot more to its views than postcard-ready mountains.
Although hikes to spectacular peaks and picturesque glaciers left me bewildered, so did the crystal clear swimming holes, small towns brimming with charm, road trips hugging the coastline, and so much more.
Here are the spots that wowed me the most, after two years of breathtaking research. Even though I'm back on the East Coast of Canada now, hopefully I'll be back out west soon to explore everything else that the province has to offer.
E.C. Manning Provincial Park
Manning Park, B.C.
Long weekends for me often involved a BC Ferries ride, especially in the last year when I lived in Whistler and craved the ocean breeze.
This summer though we headed inland, to go camping at Manning Park. We took the long way from Whistler, travelling through the mountains and passing by Lillooet, Merritt and Hope before reaching the park.
The drive alone was breathtaking, but exploring Manning Park that weekend topped my list of favourite activities out West.
We camped beside the sparkling blue Lightning Lake, surrounded by rolling mountains, and then hiked to a waterfall cascading down a cliff set back in the deep forest. We only had time to see a small slice of the park, but it was more than enough to win me over.
It's the ideal spot for anyone looking to escape into nature, and have a little adventure in the Cascade Mountains.
Lighthouse Park
This was one of my go-to places when I lived in Vancouver since it's right in West Van. You drive past the huge mansions that fill the area to get to this park, and suddenly it's like you're miles away from any city.
There are towering trees all around and rugged trails to lead you between them. Of course, there's also the lighthouse (hence the park's name), which is picture-perfect.
You can sit on the rocks here and get incredible views of the tiny islands off the coast. The best time to visit is at sunset, when you can get a front-row seat to watch the sun dipping down past the horizon and lighting up the sky.
Sooke Potholes
While visiting Victoria this summer, I made the trip to this swimming hole in Sooke Potholes Provincial Park that I'd heard about in passing. Not too far away from the city, this place felt like it was a different world.
Emerald green water pools around the unique rock formations here, and you can swim between the big boulders and high cliffs.
The water was chilly, but it was worth diving in to be able to swim in the crystal clear water and see the huge rock formations deep below the surface.
Pemberton
You can drive right through Pemberton without a second glance (trust me, that's exactly what I did my first time), but it's actually worth a stop.
I lived in Pemberton over the winter and while I was slightly worried about just how tiny the community was, it ended up being one of the best experiences I had.
On top of the people being super friendly, it's a stunning place. Mount Currie towers over the idyllic town, which feels like it should be the setting for a Hallmark movie.
There are countless hikes in the area too, including the famous Joffre Lakes and an especially charming farm called North Arm Farm.
In the summer, wildflowers bloom at the farm, so you can snack on farm-fresh berries next to every colour imaginable — all with Mount Currie as a backdrop.
Salt Spring Island
Some of my best memories are on little islands around B.C., but my day spent on Salt Spring Island was especially unforgettable.
It might just be me, but my worries seemed to wash away here, and all that was left was charming farm stands on the side of the road, sprawling lavender fields, and welcoming shops.
There's no shortage of things to do on this island, and you can just drive around the whole thing, making stops whenever your interest is piqued. If you see a sign for Salt Spring Wild Cider House, trust me, it's worth the pit stop.
Alexander Falls
Alexander Falls in B.C.
B.C. has no shortage of breathtaking waterfalls, and I've only scraped the surface when it comes to seeing them. I can say though, Alexander Falls does not disappoint.
I visited in the winter when the fall was frozen over. I was able to walk right up to the bottom of it, getting a full view of the spectacular waterfall. Seeing it covered in snow but still partially flowing made for a magical experience.
In the summer the waterfall is in full force, but you can still go and see it from a viewpoint to admire the stunning scene.
Tunnel Bluffs
One of my favourite hikes in B.C. is close to Vancouver, about 40 minutes from the city, and offers an unbelievable view of the ocean with islands dotting its surface and mountains in the distance.
It takes about three hours to do and is rated as hard on AllTrails, but it's worth the climb. You can rest at the top and enjoy the incredible view, giving your feet a break.
Right now the trail is marked as closed due to a wildfire danger, but it's worth checking out once it reopens and is safe to do so. The Village of Lions Bay did say that the closure is a "temporary measure."
Bowen Island
This is a quick trip from Vancouver with a big payoff. The BC Ferries ride from West Vancouver is only 20 minutes, and it's the perfect way to get out of the city and enjoy a slower pace.
The ride over is beautiful and is the perfect way to enjoy the West Coast scenery.
Once you're there you can explore the little community with all of its shops, walking trails, and dreamy beaches to relax at.
Mystic Beach
This is another Vancouver Island gem that managed to impress my group of friends when we went. After a hike through a misty forest that's lush with greenery, you'll reach the secluded beach.
Along the side of the beach are caves you can explore, and a waterfall that dramatically cascades off of a cliffside and into the ocean. It feels like a truly surreal slice of nature, and it's definitely worth making the trip to.