A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares What Happens To Your Bags & It’s Weirdly Hypnotic
We can't take our eyes off it!
A baggage handler at Vancouver Airport has given his TikTok followers a rare glimpse into how they stack travellers' bags for a flight.
The worker, known as @djsugue on TikTok, has already amassed 3.8 million likes and 75,000 followers for his videos from the airport.
This particular video has been viewed more than 26 million times and shows how handlers strategically place the bags to make effective use of the small space underneath the aircraft — and it's mesmerizing.
@djsugue
Stacking bags 101
One of the trademark elements of his videos appears to be when he pretends that he is taking a nap while stacking the bags.
People commenting on the video reference the small space in which he has to work in, while another said "these workers are under appreciated" and thanked them for their efforts.
One TikTok user joked that they were "never packing my suitcase heavy again, sorry for that man."
Another viral video posted by the Vancouver Airport employee showed what happens to travellers' pets where they are placed in hold for a flight.
It showed that while people are upstairs enjoying their food service and drinks, it can be a pretty bumpy ride for our beloved fur babies.