Here's Why A Tiny BC Town Named One Of The Best In Canada Should Be On Your Bucket List

It's only a few hours from Vancouver!

Tofino BC Was Named One Of The Best Small Towns In Canada & It Should Be On Your Bucket List
@ouders | Instagram, @meggclish | Instagram

Set within the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, the charming town of Tofino was just listed as one of the best small towns in Canada, according to Travel + Leisure, and it comes as no surprise to those who have visited.

The surfer's paradise has that classic beach town feel, with small shops and intimidatingly big waves. Non-surfers can breathe a sigh of relief though, with the countless other activities the town has in store for you.

From sprawling beaches, breathtaking mountains, and magical rainforest hikes, here's why Tofino is a must-visit destination.

The Views

The vibrant greenery of the forest next to the bright blue coastline makes for some pretty epic views. Even the drive there is filled with amazing scenery.

A crowd favorite is the Cox Bay hike, where you can see everything in one glance from the peak.

Whale Watching

Walk into almost any shop in Tofino and you're bound to see a photo of a whale. The whale watching industry is huge in the town, and if you book a tour you're almost guaranteed to see a picture-perfect whale tail pop out of the waves.

The Eats

The town is kind of a low-key foodie hub. The star of the show is the iconic Tacofino, a popular chain that was actually started in Tofino (if the name didn't already give that away).

It's filled with more hidden food gems too, like Rhino Coffee, and Shelter Restaurant.

Beaches For Days

Sit on the sandy shore as you watch the surfers brave the cold water to ride the waves in front of you. Hop along the 35 kilometers of beaches that mirror a tropical vacation, and you won't be able to choose a favorite one.

The Nature

The bountiful nature in Tofino makes you feel like you're on the other side of the world, exploring the depths of an ancient rainforest.

While it's not across the globe, it is an old-growth rainforest that is ready to be adventured into.

The Unique Stays

Take your pick of pitching a tent at one of the campsites, shacking up in a super cute cottage, or living the van life for your stay.

However you roll, we promise that it's well worth the trip.


Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

