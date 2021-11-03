EN - News
People Are Debating What The Worst Town In BC Is & It Just Got Super Heated
Time to give your two cents! 🔥
A Reddit user sparked a huge debate by asking one of the most loaded questions: "What is the worst town/city in British Columbia?"
The thread now has over 1,500 comments of people speaking up in support of their towns — or fighting against them.
Harsh words.
Seems like even people from the U.S. agree Fort St. John is the worst.
Looks like people are lacking hometown pride in B.C.
Apparently, it's all about the town name.
There were some one-offs, but most actually do start with Fort, Port, or Prince. The person's father was wise.
Things got dark when someone brought Florida into the mix.
It was actually a popular comparison though.
From the looks of things, Fort St. John took the trophy for the worst.