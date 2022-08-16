7 Cozy Small Towns In Canada That Are Even Better During The Fall
Cobblestone streets and quaint shops await!🍁🍂
To many, fall is the prettiest season, when the leaves change and the air turns crisp. If you love fall, you can visit one of these charming small towns in Canada that are pretty all year but especially so during the season.
You'll feel like the star of a Hallmark movie or like one of the Gilmore girls while strolling through these quaint towns.
You can take in the fall scenery, visit a cute shop or boutique, or even go on a ghost tour of haunted places to get you in the mood for Halloween.
What are you waiting for? Pack some apple cider to go and head to one of these charming small towns that are even better during the fall season.
Unionville
Location: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped right into Stars Hollow when walking through the quaint town of Unionville in the fall. In fact, the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls was filmed right on Main Street!
There are tons of cute stores to explore here, including cafes and quaint candy shops, and places where you can enjoy the changing leaves.
Nelson
Location: Nelson, BC
Why You Need To Go: The mountain heritage town of Nelson, B.C., is magical in the fall, when the changing colours decorate the area in red, orange and yellow.
There are tons of quaint specialty shops and galleries to explore here. You can also walk to a lookout in Gyro Park that offers an incredible view of Nelson's downtown area.
Mont-Tremblant
Location: Mont-Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: Mont-Tremblant is known as a winter destination for skiing, but in the fall, the village becomes a super cozy place to visit.
You can take a gondola ride to see panoramic views of the Laurentians and the changing leaves, explore hiking trails or shop for artisanal treats.
Elora
Location: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora is filled with small-town charm that you can experience all year, but the town is particularly beautiful in the fall.
You can see colourful leaves while exploring Elora's quaint shops and historic buildings or be surrounded by hues of orange and red in the Elora Gorge.
Canmore
Location: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: With dreamy mountain views, Canmore is lovely all times of the year, but especially so in fall.
Here, you can take in views of Canmore iconic larch trees, whose needles turn bright yellow when the air turns cooler.
You can enjoy walking tours of downtown Canmore and visit the quaint boutiques and restaurants, and even go on spine-tingling ghost walks running nightly all season up to Halloween.
Lunenberg
Location: Lunenburg, NS
Why You Need To Go: The historic town of Lunenburg, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage site, is already brimming with charm thanks to the picturesque colonial buildings that can be found here.
In the fall, the town is somehow even prettier, with orange and yellow leaves. You can avoid the crowds by visiting during this season and join a haunted walking tour to put you in a spooky mood.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Location: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is a stunning place to visit all year long, but the town really comes alive when the leaves change.
The historic sites, buildings and monuments look extra charming when surrounded by orange and red leaves. There are also tons of trails where you can see the changing colours.
