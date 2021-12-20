Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
ryan reynolds

8 Times Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Proved They're Relationship Goals By Trolling Each Other

So many unflattering photos!

8 Times Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Proved They're Relationship Goals By Trolling Each Other
@blakelively | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

While it appears as though Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a wonderful marriage, they do have a bit of an unconventional way of showing love for one another.

As well as being parents to their three girls, the power couple look like they always support one another and regularly take the chance to poke fun at each other in hilarious ways.

When Ryan revealed Blake's kinky side

When someone asked about the wild and dirty fan requests he apparently receives, Ryan let the person know that it's probably Blake sending in the lewd requests as it "sounds like her."

You do you, Blake!

When Ryan cropped Blake out of the picture

Proving he's a doting husband, Ryan sweetly gave a shout-out to his "amazing wife" while also cropping the majority of her out of this Instagram picture.

When Ryan reaffirmed his committment to his relationship

When the rumour mill was churning with gossip that they were calling it quits, Reynolds let the people know that he'd never split from his mom, who actually sounds like quite a character.

When Ryan asked Blake for spoilers on her movie

After Blake posted a chilling trailer for her movie A Simple Favor that ends with the question, "What happened to Emily?" Ryan took to Twitter looking for answers.

"You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily?"

Hopefully, she eventually told him — or he watched the film!

When Ryan posted a very, very bad photo of Blake

While filming a scene where Blake had to look quite unlike her usual glamorous self, Ryan saw the opportunity to tease his wife. He posted a picture of her looking a little worse for wear, with the caption "#nofilter." Eek!

When Blake shared that Ryan cried during his first time

Blake doesn't mind giving back for what she gets. Although she's scrubbed her social media clean a few times, which unfortunately erased some of her pranks on her husband, one post still remains where she documented Ryan's "first time."

"He was understandably scared," she wrote about the Canadian's first time voting in the American election. "It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend."

And when she trolled his announcement

When Ryan let the world that he would be taking a sabbatical from movie-making to spend time with his family, Blake immediately roasted his Instagram post, commenting that "Michael Caine did it first." Take that, Ryan!

The message was in reference to rumours that Caine was allegedly going to retire, but the 88-year-old has since tweeted that he's still in the game.

When Ryan posted more unflattering photos of Blake

And once again, in honour of Blake's birthday, Ryan took the opportunity to post all of the unflattering pictures of his wife he could find, which was surely a challenge given how beautiful she is!

Just proof that celebs can look as goofy as we do.

Never change, you two!

From Your Site Articles

A New Peloton Ad Claps Back At 'Sex & The City' By Undoing A Death On 'And Just Like That'

Ryan Reynolds also makes a surprise cameo in the ad.

@onepeloton | Instagram

Spoiler alert: Turn back now if you don't want to know what's been revealed in And Just Like That.

Peloton didn't expect to be part of a major character's death in And Just Like That, but the fitness brand responded in the best way with a new ad starring the beloved Sex and the City actor.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds' Childhood In Canada Was Super Cute & Here's What We Know About It

He is so proud of his roots!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Canada loves Ryan Reynolds, and he loves it right back. It’s no secret that the Deadpool actor grew up in Vancouver, and he's clearly proud since he seems to mention his beloved hometown any chance he gets.

Even his Instagram handle is an ode to the city!

Keep Reading Show less

​Ryan Reynolds Throws Sass At TLC & Says His Christmas Sweater Is Back For SickKids (VIDEO)​

Hugh Jackman got a hidden shoutout, too. 🎁🤪

@sickkids | Twitter, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds is using the power of his iconic ugly Christmas sweater to help Toronto's SickKids Hospital once again.

This holiday season, the beloved Canadian actor brought hospital workers at SickKids Christmas scrubs, threw some shade at TLC, and even gave Hugh Jackman a personal shoutout.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Says He Wants To 'Live Like A Normal Human' & Got Real About His Sabbatical

"I really enjoy being a present dad."

LinkedIn

Canadian icon Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his sabbatical from movies, and honestly, he sounds like a wonderful parent.

On Monday, December 6, he sat down with LinkedIn where he recently shared his resume — and chatted about what he's up to next, starting out by explaining exactly why he's taking a break from acting.

Keep Reading Show less