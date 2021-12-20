8 Times Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Proved They're Relationship Goals By Trolling Each Other
So many unflattering photos!
While it appears as though Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a wonderful marriage, they do have a bit of an unconventional way of showing love for one another.
As well as being parents to their three girls, the power couple look like they always support one another and regularly take the chance to poke fun at each other in hilarious ways.
When Ryan revealed Blake's kinky side
Pretty sure it's my wife writing most of those. Sounds like her.https://twitter.com/stormegeddon81/status/761272420653084672\u00a0\u2026— Ryan Reynolds (@Ryan Reynolds) 1470337213
When someone asked about the wild and dirty fan requests he apparently receives, Ryan let the person know that it's probably Blake sending in the lewd requests as it "sounds like her."
You do you, Blake!
When Ryan cropped Blake out of the picture
Proving he's a doting husband, Ryan sweetly gave a shout-out to his "amazing wife" while also cropping the majority of her out of this Instagram picture.
When Ryan reaffirmed his committment to his relationship
We\u2019re never splitting. She\u2019ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends.— Ryan Reynolds (@Ryan Reynolds) 1522801661
When the rumour mill was churning with gossip that they were calling it quits, Reynolds let the people know that he'd never split from his mom, who actually sounds like quite a character.
When Ryan asked Blake for spoilers on her movie
You can tell me. We\u2019re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily?https://twitter.com/blakelively/status/1000478956401938433\u00a0\u2026— Ryan Reynolds (@Ryan Reynolds) 1527367842
After Blake posted a chilling trailer for her movie A Simple Favor that ends with the question, "What happened to Emily?" Ryan took to Twitter looking for answers.
"You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily?"
Hopefully, she eventually told him — or he watched the film!
When Ryan posted a very, very bad photo of Blake
While filming a scene where Blake had to look quite unlike her usual glamorous self, Ryan saw the opportunity to tease his wife. He posted a picture of her looking a little worse for wear, with the caption "#nofilter." Eek!
When Blake shared that Ryan cried during his first time
Blake doesn't mind giving back for what she gets. Although she's scrubbed her social media clean a few times, which unfortunately erased some of her pranks on her husband, one post still remains where she documented Ryan's "first time."
"He was understandably scared," she wrote about the Canadian's first time voting in the American election. "It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend."
And when she trolled his announcement
When Ryan let the world that he would be taking a sabbatical from movie-making to spend time with his family, Blake immediately roasted his Instagram post, commenting that "Michael Caine did it first." Take that, Ryan!
The message was in reference to rumours that Caine was allegedly going to retire, but the 88-year-old has since tweeted that he's still in the game.
When Ryan posted more unflattering photos of Blake
And once again, in honour of Blake's birthday, Ryan took the opportunity to post all of the unflattering pictures of his wife he could find, which was surely a challenge given how beautiful she is!
Just proof that celebs can look as goofy as we do.
Never change, you two!