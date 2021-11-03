Trending Tags

Vancouver
8 Surreal Places In BC That Will Make You Feel Like You're In Another World

These take "magical" to a whole other level ✨

8 Surreal Places In BC That Will Make You Feel Like You're In Another World
@melhwang | Instagram, @avisionphotography | Instagram

There are some places that when you go, you feel like you need someone to pinch you because it doesn't feel real.

B.C. is known for its amazing beauty, which means it has some pretty epic spots that you can check out.

There are so many adventures waiting to explore in the province, views to see and places to explore.

Here are some surreal places for you to discover the next time wanderlust sneaks up on you.

Cheam Peak

Address: North Cascades

Why You Need To Go: This is an 8.4-kilometre trail, with an outstanding view. You literally put your heads in the clouds.

Website

Haida Gwaii

Address: British Columbia's West Coast

Why You Need To Go: These islands are completely stunning and filled with diverse landscapes and animals. It's tricky to get to but worth the journey no doubt.

Website

Helmcken Falls

Address: Thompson-Nicola, BC

Why You Need To Go: This waterfall is so spectacular that it's worth any journey to get there. With a guide, you can go behind it, but there's also a viewing deck from above.

Website

Tofino

Address: Vancouver Island

Why You Need To Go: This tiny town is a surfers paradise, where you can whale watch, go on hikes, and enjoy the beaches.

Website

Joffre Lake

Address: Joffre Lakes Provincial Park

Why You Need To Go: This bright turquoise lake is an Instagramer's dream. The peaceful waters will make you feel calm immediately.

Website

St. Marks Summit

Address: West Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: You can get an incredible view here, if you're willing to hike the 10.5 kilometres. You'll get ocean and mountain, all in one.

Website

Mystic Beach

Address: Juan de Fuca Trail

Why You Need To Go: This stunning beach is located on a 2-kilometre trail, and it has a waterfall coming down off of a cliff into the sparkling blue ocean.

Website

Yoho National Park

Why You Need To Go: There is so much to do in this park. It has amazing lakes, breathtaking views, bountiful nature and waterfalls.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

