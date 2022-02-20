Sections

7 Natural Wonders That You Probably Had No Idea Existed In BC & They're Breathtaking

Want to see something that's over five hundred million years old?

Vancouver Editor
@britwhissel | Instagram, @cassidyjcharette | Instagram

If you know where to look, you can find the most incredible natural wonders in B.C. that will transport you to a different world.

Just looking at the photos of these natural wonders, they seem totally surreal — so imagine what actually being there is like. If you have a spark for adventure, it might be time to take a trip through B.C. to hunt down these breathtaking spots.

You'll have memories — and photos — that will last a lifetime if you do.

Whether you're in the province just for a short visit and have to pick just one, or are planning a big road trip throughout, you won't be disappointed by these magical sights.

So get out your bucket list, because you'll want to add every one of these to it!

Cheewhat Giant

Price: Free

Address: Pacific Rim National Park, BC

Why you need to go: This is actually the largest tree in all of Canada — and the photos don't even do it justice. The massive tree towers of people, and it's set within a spectacular rain forest.

Website

Burgess Shale

Price: $10.50 for park entry

Address: Yoho National Park, BC

Why you need to go: The Canadian government website said that these unique fossils are actually "the oldest evidence of complex life on Earth."

They even existed before dinosaurs! For being over five hundred million years old, they are incredibly well preserved.

You can take guided hikes to these fossil sites in Yoho and Kootenay National Parks.

Website

Haida Gwaii

Price: Free

Address: Haida Gwaii, BC

Why you need to go: This stunning island has so much to explore. It has an incredible diversity of animals and plant species that are unique to the land. Its nickname is Canada’s Galapagos because of this, and there is a rich history there.

Website

Spotted Lake

Price: Free to access the viewing area, but you need to pay for a tour to get up close

Address: Osoyoos, BC

Why you need to go: This gorgeous lake is super unique and has colours ranging from blue, green, and yellow. It looks totally unreal, but actually happens in the summer due to the level of minerls in the water.

Website

Farwell Dune

Price: Free

Address: Riske Creek, BC

Why you need to go: You'll feel like you're in the middle of a desert when you see this sand dune. According to Destination British Columbia, it is actually the biggest in the province, and one of the few natural sand dunes that exist in Canada.

Website

Hunlen Falls

Price: Free

Address: Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, BC

Why you need to go: This is actually Canada's third-highest waterfall, and is totally stunning.

Unlike other super-high waterfalls though, it is one single flow of water dropping down. This makes it the highest continuous waterfall in the country.

Website

Great Bear Rainforest

Price: Free

Address: Bella Coola, BC

Why you need to go: If you go at the right time of year, you can explore this tiny town that is filled with Grizzly bears. There are so many that they have observation decks for tourists, so you can stay safe while looking.

They also have hot springs, glaciers, and incredible hikes here.

Website

