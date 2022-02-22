Sections

7 Celebrities That Everyone Forgets Were Born in Vancouver

Including a 'Strangers Things' cast member!

Vancouver Staff Writer
@sethrogen | Instagram, @michaelbuble | Instagram

There are so many celebrities that everyone forgets were born in Vancouver — and you'll likely recognize their names and faces.

Sometimes it's hard to believe these big-time actors, actresses, comedians and singers all came from the city of Vancouver.

Most people know that Ryan Reynolds is Canadian, but his childhood was spent all over Vancouver.

Even one of the main characters in Strangers Things is Vancouver-born, which so many people wouldn't have even realized.

We've curated a list to help you remember which celebrities are actually Canadians from Vancouver.

Some may even surprise you!

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds grew up in Vancouver, B.C. He is actually quite well known for being from Vancouver, even his Instagram name is an ode to it. Not only do his fans know how much he is into his hometown but other celebs have caught on to it as well.

Finn Wolfhard

The Stranger Things iconic actor, Finn Wolfhard, is from Vancouver, B.C. He is only 20 years old and already become a big-time actor through the famous Netflix series and newest Ghostbusters movie.

Seth Rogen

The big-time comedian was born and raised in Vancouver, B.C. Seth always reminds his fans of his hometown town memories. On a recent episode of Hot Ones, Seth brought up some old embarrassing paintball stories he had from his hometown in B.C.

Jessica Lowndes

The 90210 remake actress was originally from Vancouver, B.C. She is mostly known for her big role in 90210, but also for acting in many Hallmark movies.

Carrie-Ann Moss

Carrie-Ann is from Vancouver, B.C. and the Matrix was what brought fame to her name. She was a major character in the trilogy and has recently also acted in some impressive shows like Jessica Jones.

Cobie Smulders

Cobie is a Vancouverite and she is most well-known for her character Robin on How I Met Your Mother. She even appears on a few episodes rocking a Canucks jersey.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé was born and raised in the Greater Vancouver Area. He is now a well-known singer, especially from his top track, "Haven't Met You Yet" as well as, all his iconic Christmas songs.

