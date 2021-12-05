9 Hot Springs In BC That You Can Road Trip To This Winter To Get Extra Toasty
Things are getting heated. ♨️
Hot springs are these amazing natural phenomena that make you feel like you're in a five-star spa, but you're actually often in the middle of nowhere — and B.C. is full of them.
Adventuring to these surreal hot springs makes for the perfect winter activity — one of the few that you don't have to freeze your butt off for.
With the steam around you and maybe even a little snow falling, it's the ideal relaxation time for a romantic getaway or friend retreat. If you don't know where to look, though, these natural wonders might be hard to track down.
Most of the time you're surrounded by beautiful greenery and nature, which just adds the peacefulness of the experience.
Here are nine that you can road trip to this winter to warm up.
Make sure to check the hot springs websites before you go, as some close due to COVID-19 restrictions or road closures.
Sloquet Hot Springs
Price: $5 for the day, or $15 for a group of six camping.
Address: Sloquet Hot Springs, Fraser Valley C, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: These hot springs are less than four hours from Vancouver and are super reasonably priced. There are a few small pools, and they are tucked away basically in the middle of nowhere, making it feel like a total retreat.
Keyhole Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Lillooet Forest Service Road, Squamish-Lillooet C, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Some hot springs are within beautiful and luxurious spas, and some require a little work to get there. This hot spring is on a 4.1-kilometre trail. Because of the hike, it's super remote and absolutely stunning.
Halfway Hot Springs
Price: Free year-round for day use; $15 for camping from May to October only
Address: Halfway River Hot Springs, Central Kootenay K, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: In the winter you'll want to pack the snowshoes for the 11-kilometre journey along a forest service road. It's worth it, though, for these breathtaking hot springs.
Radium Hot Springs Pools
Price: $7.46 for an adult entry.
Address: 5420 Hwy. 93, Radium Hot Springs, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If hiking isn't calling your name, you might want to try going to a hot spring within a spa. You can go in the Radium Hot Springs pools for a relaxing soak filled with minerals.
Pitt River Hot Springs
Price: $5 per night for parking
Address: Pitt-Buklin FSR, Fraser Valley F, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This magical place will literally melt away all of your worries. Getting there means a boat ride or an 8-hour paddle in a canoe, a 20-kilometre bike ride and a 30-foot vertical rappel, so only go if you're prepared!
Lussier Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Lussier Hot Springs, Cranbrook, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This hot spring is especially cool, because you can jump from the freezing cold water on one side, to the toasty temperatures of the pool right after. Truly, nature's spa. It is also easy to get to, and free!
Ram Creek Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Ram Creek Hot Springs, East Kootenay E, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This is another one with a hike to get there, but it pays off. You're surrounded by mountains and meadows, giving you an amazing backdrop while you relax in the warm water.
Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park
Price: $16 per vehicle
Address: 75100-81198 Alaska Hwy., Northern Rockies B, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This is the second-largest hot spring in all of Canada! There are lush plants around you, and lots of wildlife too.
Harrison Hot Springs Pool
Price: Ranges per room and accommodation type.
Address: 101 Hot Springs Rd., Harrison Hot Springs, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: These hot springs are super popular, because they're easily assessable and still super relaxing. There are multiple pools here, including a lap pool, all full of amazing minerals.
The website also says that Michael Bublé has been there, so enough said. You can only use the pools if you're a resort guest though, which means that it might be time for a weekend getaway!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.