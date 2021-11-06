I Moved To Vancouver 3 Months Ago & These 12 Places Wowed Me The Most
Get out your bucket list!
In only three months, Vancouver has managed to completely wow me. The city is amazing and it's super close to other adventures that I've been able to try.
The best part is that it's only the beginning. I have a super long list of everything I want to do here — from long hikes with epic views to exciting dinner spots.
Here are the places that have wowed me the most so far. Stay tuned for more to come!
Lynn Headwaters Regional Park
I go here almost every week, and it hasn't gotten old yet. The trees tower over you, and it's the perfect place to get out of the city for a trail run or a peaceful walk.
There is a ton of trails there with waterfalls, lush greenery, and wildlife.
Squamish
Squamish kind of snuck up on me. It's pretty close to Vancouver, the drive there is amazing, and it has out-of-this-world hikes.
I did the Squamish Chief hike last time I was there, and it was quite the climb.
They also have a bunch of great restaurants to fuel up after your hike. I went to The Watershed Grill last time, which is Jack's Bar in Virgin River! It was a major fan girl moment.
49th Parallel Café & Lucky's Doughnuts
This spot is right by my house, and I'm obsessed. It's a super cute coffee shop and they sell the BEST doughnuts around.
Grouse Mountain
Okay, this place wowed me, but only once I got to the top. The hike up was brutal, but exploring all of the sights on the top was so fun. We had a bite to eat at the restaurant and enjoyed the incredible view.
The Capilano Suspension Bridge
I had heard this place was over-hyped, but it honestly impressed me so much. It was gorgeous, and they had a bunch of different activities to do.
Also, if you live in B.C. you only have to pay to enter once, and then you can go in for free the rest of the year!
The Beach
It's hard to pick just one Vancouver beach. I love Kits beach because it's closest to me and gives a great view.
Wreck Beach is also stunning and the best place to watch the sunset from. It's a long journey down a huge flight of stairs to get there though. Also, it's a nude beach — you've been warned.
Jericho Beach is also a fav of mine, and I got this amazing ice cream from a little truck last time I was there.
Brandywine Falls
I stopped at these falls on my way home from Whistler, and they blew my mind. It's a huge waterfall that you can see from the viewing deck, and it was well worth the stop.
The Sea To Sky Highway
Driving along this highway is like a whole activity on its own. You get mountains, the ocean, and trees all in one.
My favourite thing is just to put on my playlist and cruise along.
Tofino
This little town is a ferry ride and then five hours from Vancouver, but one of my favourite spots so far. There are incredible beaches, and the town is full of friendly people and cool activities like whale watching.
I camped for two nights at Bella Pacifica Campground, and can't wait to go back.
Queen Elizabeth Park
This is where I go for a relaxing walk at the end of the day. It's a centrally located park that has a tiny waterfall, benches to sit and enjoy nature from, and giant rhubarb plants that are so cool to see.
Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
I went here with a few friends, and it was so so peaceful. You can slowly walk through, admiring the architecture, the artworks and nature.
Norvan Falls
As my first hike in Vancouver, this will always hold a special place in my heart.
It's 14 kilometres, and halfway through you reach this amazing waterfall. It was the perfect way to spend the day.
