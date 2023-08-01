best brunch toronto

You Haven't Truly Brunched In Toronto Unless You've Tried 8 Of These 14 Spots

How many of these drool-worthy places can you check off the list? 🥞
A plate of eggs benny and French toast from Evviva. Right: A stack of fluffy pancakes at Mildred's Temple Kitchen.

@negzila | Instagram, @peekapooxo | Instagram

You might consider yourself somewhat of a breakfast connoisseur if you've tried most of these popular Toronto brunch spots.

The city is brimming with delicious places to get early morning eats, and no matter what your cravings are, these spots offer the ultimate brunch satisfaction.

From brunch classics like eggs benny and avocado toast to more unique breakfast combos, here's your guide to finding the best brunch restaurant in Toronto.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 85 Hanna Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Home of the iconic Mrs. Biederhof's Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes, this place is a must-visit for brunch lovers. You can enjoy all sorts of sweet and savoury dishes at this downtown spot located just off King West.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen menu

Lady Marmalade

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Global

Address: 265 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This place is for you, eggs benedict lovers. You can try so many flavours of the dish, from mango to pulled pork.

Lady Marmalade menu

The George Street Diner

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Irish

Address: 129 George St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's your lucky day if you're ordering from this spot. You can fill up on comfort food like the traditional Irish Breakfast or the diner's famous pancakes.

George Street Diner website

The Morning After

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 88 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The ultimate hangover cure, this colourful restaurant has every brunch dish of your dreams. Indulge in a smoked meat breakfast sandwich topped with a fried egg, artisinal avocado toast or a French toast, pancake and waffle platter. You can also sip on some nostalgia with their vibrant cereal lattes.

The Morning After menu

Le Petit Déjeuner

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Belgian-Canadian

Address: 191 King St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Known for its fluffy Belgian waffles, this all-day breakfast spot will take you to comfort food heaven.

Old School

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Comfort food

Address: 800 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This nostalgic eatery on Dundas West serves twists on classic brunch dishes. The famous Blueberry Hill pancakes served with blueberry compote, bacon, and brown sugar, are a must-try.

Old School menu

Emma's Country Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 810 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This humble breakfast spot serves up classic Canadian comfort food, and you can indulge in buttermilk biscuits, Cinnamon Bun Pancakes, and more.

Emma's Country Kitchen menu

Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 119 Harbord St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Rated as one of Canada's top restaurants by Yelp, this venue offers local and seasonal brunch options.

Her Father's brunch menu

The Senator

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Comfort food

Address: 249 Victoria St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Elton John has dined at this spot, so you know it must be good. Fill up on all the brunch staples such as eggs Benedict or a classic French breakfast sandwich at this historic venue. This delicious brunch restaurant is open Friday through Sunday.

The Senator menu

Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 35 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the picturesque Distillery District, Cluny will take you on a trip to France with its brunch dishes. Enjoy classics like crêpes, omelettes, crème fraiche scrambled eggs or opt for the unique duck confit Montecristo breakfast sandwich.

Cluny Bistro brunch menu

Insomnia Restaurant + Lounge

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: International

Address: 563 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The extensive menu has tons of sweet and savoury options such as fried chicken 'N waffles and Citrus Spiked French Toast on Challah bread topped with maple syrup.

Insomnia brunch menu

SCHOOL

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 70 Fraser Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll want to snap some photos before digging into these dishes. The venue serves over-the-top brunch like Super Cheesy Bacon French Toast and the Black n' Blue Flapjacks.

SCHOOL brunch menu

Dirty Food

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 3070 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Junction, this brunch spot serves up comfort food in a cozy space.

Dirty Food brunch menu

Evviva Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 25 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting a huge brunch menu with vegan options, this sleek eatery is always a good spot to enjoy a morning meal.

Evviva menu


