Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
vancouver restaurants

This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Your Pasta In A Giant Wheel Of Cheese

It's cheesy bliss to the max! 🧀

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Your Pasta In A Giant Wheel Of Cheese
@katalinabestt | Instagram, @alejandra.boudrias | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. serves your pasta in a gigantic wheel of parmesan cheese, and it looks totally delicious.

Calling all Vancouver foodies! It's time to satisfy your pasta cravings and fall into a food-coma of carbs and cheese. The Italian Kitchen is serving up this cheese-lovers dream with a unique experience.

Get your Tiktok and Instagram ready — this restaurant prepares your pasta dish in a giant wheel of cheese right next to your table. You can watch as they toss your pasta, getting it completely covered in the melting parmesan.

This dinner with a mouthwatering view is sure to impress anyone. I mean, just look at all that cheese!

Bring Italy straight to you with this drool-worthy pasta dish, called Table Side Linguine Cacio e Pepe. The pasta includes fresh lobster, cracked black pepper, salt-cured egg yolk and black truffles.

The perfect dish for a romantic date night, a special occasion, or for that special friend that just loves cheese!

While you are being served this deliciously cheesy dish, enjoy the magical scenery the restaurant offers. Romance is in the air with beautiful lighting and greenery. The ambiance makes the meal that much better.

For colder nights, heaters are located on the patio to keep you warm all night.

If this fun cheese wheel dish isn't enough, Italian Kitchen has a wide range of salads, appetizers, other pasta dishes and sharing plates to choose from.

You can also check them out for a happy hour — or an 'aperitivo hour' — daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Table Side Linguine Cacio e Pepe

Price: $52

Address: 860 Burrard St., Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: If you are cheese obsessed, there is no better dinner spot for you to go to!

Website


From Your Site Articles

This Luxury Hotel In Vancouver Was Just Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The World

Stunning! 😍

@bigfoodlittlebites | Instagram, @fairmontpacific | Instagram

A hotel in Vancouver has been listed among the most beautiful in the world, according to a recent ranking.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim was the only hotel in Canada to make the list, which was compiled by U.K. company Money, and looked at the hotels which are worth their five-star rating.

Keep Reading Show less

10 Cities In BC & Alberta Named In Top 25 Popular Places To Move To In Canada

There were some surprising absentees too!

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Nalidsa Sukprasert | Dreamstime

Parts of B.C. and Alberta have become hotspot areas for people looking to move, according to a new report of Canada's most sought-after destinations.

U-Haul named the 25 most popular cities that Canadians chose to move to last year within Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

A London Restaurant Is Serving A Stuffed Duck Neck & It's 'Too Much' For Some People

WARNING: The pictures may be distressing to some readers.

AlenaKravchenko | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A restaurant in London, England is attracting mixed reviews for its decision to serve a stuffed duck's neck as one of its dishes.

Keep Reading Show less

This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked Among The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World

Drake has been there! 🍝

@sexyfoodgirl | Instagram, @beatricebouchard | Instagram

A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked as one of the best spots for Italian cuisine outside of Italy, and their food is so drool-worthy.

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca is a staple for Vancouverites who are craving Italian eats. The award-winning restaurant serves up tasty eats in a fine dining atmosphere.

Keep Reading Show less