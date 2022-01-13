This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Your Pasta In A Giant Wheel Of Cheese
It's cheesy bliss to the max! 🧀
This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. serves your pasta in a gigantic wheel of parmesan cheese, and it looks totally delicious.
Calling all Vancouver foodies! It's time to satisfy your pasta cravings and fall into a food-coma of carbs and cheese. The Italian Kitchen is serving up this cheese-lovers dream with a unique experience.
Get your Tiktok and Instagram ready — this restaurant prepares your pasta dish in a giant wheel of cheese right next to your table. You can watch as they toss your pasta, getting it completely covered in the melting parmesan.
This dinner with a mouthwatering view is sure to impress anyone. I mean, just look at all that cheese!
Bring Italy straight to you with this drool-worthy pasta dish, called Table Side Linguine Cacio e Pepe. The pasta includes fresh lobster, cracked black pepper, salt-cured egg yolk and black truffles.
The perfect dish for a romantic date night, a special occasion, or for that special friend that just loves cheese!
While you are being served this deliciously cheesy dish, enjoy the magical scenery the restaurant offers. Romance is in the air with beautiful lighting and greenery. The ambiance makes the meal that much better.
For colder nights, heaters are located on the patio to keep you warm all night.
If this fun cheese wheel dish isn't enough, Italian Kitchen has a wide range of salads, appetizers, other pasta dishes and sharing plates to choose from.
You can also check them out for a happy hour — or an 'aperitivo hour' — daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Table Side Linguine Cacio e Pepe
Price: $52
Address: 860 Burrard St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you are cheese obsessed, there is no better dinner spot for you to go to!