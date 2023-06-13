I Took A 30-Minute BC Ferries Ride & Spent All Day On This Tiny Island Full Of Hidden Gems
Booking a trip on BC Ferries means that summer is finally here and sailing across the ocean to one of the tiny islands around B.C. is my favourite way to pass a sunny day.
Salt Spring Island topped my list for the best trip yet though, and it was also one of the quickest. Leaving from Victoria, on Vancouver Island, the BC Ferries ride only took 30 minutes and it dropped me at the biggest of the Gulf Islands.
I booked the trip with the promise of adorable farmstands, a quaint town, and idyllic wineries. After a day spent exploring though, I saw that these attractions were just the cherry on top of a visit to Salt Spring.
The welcoming people, fresh salty air and quiet scenery make you feel a peaceful distance from your daily life — which we could all use once and a while.
Getting there
Salt Spring Island is just 30 minutes away from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal near Victoria. You can't book this sailing ahead of time so you should arrive early — which was a lesson me and my two friends learned the hard way.
The morning of our little day trip I assured my friends time and time again not to worry. "It's a Tuesday, it won't be busy," I promised them throughout our leisurely morning.
I was eating my own words just an hour later when we pulled up to a long line and only 15 minutes to spare before the ferry departed.
Fingers crossed, we waited to see if we would make it on the 9 a.m. ferry.
Let's just say I was stuck in a car with two angry friends for the next two hours while we awaited the 11 a.m. departure. Nevertheless, we persisted!
Eventually, we made it onto the ferry and sailed over to Salt Spring Island. The ferry drops you off about 15 minutes from the main community on the island, Ganges, so you'll probably want to have a car if you visit.
Walking around Ganges
First on the to-do list for the day? Get my now-grumpy friends fed.
We headed to the main town and I was surprised to find it chock-full of cute cafes, food trucks and shops.
If you're making the trip, I'd definitely recommend the food truck called Seaside On Wheels which serves up a mean fish taco, and Harlan’s Chocolates and Gelato for dessert.
The town also has some adorable boutiques to check out right on the water, so just strolling around is fun.
Getting tipsy at the cidery
The big stress of the day (aside from missing the 9:00 a.m. ferry, which I had erased from my mind by this point), was choosing between the cidery and the wine vineyard.
I don't think you can really go wrong, but the Salt Spring Wild Cider House was what my friends and I landed on.
Unfortunately, we were stuffed full of fish tacos by the time we pulled up there, but they had a tasty-looking food menu that I'm still regretting not ordering from.
We all got a flight of cider, and it was one of the few times that I've liked every single one of the samplers. The setting was also stunning, with picnic tables outside to sit on and views of rolling hills.
To top it off, there was an adorable dog who rolled over for a belly rub at the first sign of a human.
Strolling through lavender fields
After some drinks, we headed out to a lavender farm on the island, called Lavender & Black. Where the cidery was lively and fun, the farm gave us some much-needed serenity.
The drive there alone is peaceful. The road is lined with fields and trees on one side and the ocean playing peek-a-boo on the other.
The smell of lavender hits you as soon as you get out of the car, right before the friendly faces of the staff greet you. We arrived right before they closed and the staff were extremely friendly, showing us all of the products they had in their shop.
I ended up buying a delicious-smelling lavender soap and some yummy lavender honey.
We also got to scroll through the field here, which has rows of lavender next to towering trees.
Neighbouring the lavender is a farm with horses, which just adds to the entire vibe of this place. Also, like most places on the little island, you can see the ocean from here.
If you're anything like us, you won't want to leave this spot, but we had an island to see and didn't want to test our luck with the closing time.
Take a dip in crystal-clear water
The ocean here isn't exactly warm at any time of the year, but definitely not in early June. Still, we had our mind set on a dip, and I couldn't have asked for a better place to do it.
My one requirement was no seaweed, so we drove back to the other side of the island, Beddis Beach.
The somewhat rocky beach has clear blue water that you can dive into (without any seaweed touching your legs) and little white shells all around. As expected, the swim was cold AF. On a hot day though, this is the perfect place to cool off.
Just driving around
Some of my favourite moments of the day were just times spent looking out the window as we drove around the island. It's pretty small, so you can see all of the coastline in a day — and you'll want to do just that.
Alongside the road are farmstands, which the island is famous for.
You can stop at any of them and buy what you need -- even if there's no one working there.
Vendors simply trust that you'll leave the amount of cash needed to cover whatever you take — whether it be colourful flowers, coffee, or farm-fresh eggs.
You'll also see farm animals grazing in fields, kayakers along the shoreline, and some of the prettiest flowers that will have you stopping the car for photos.
Of course, big trees aren't uncommon on Canada's West Coast, but Salt Spring Island is the perfect place to see them. The massive trees just alongside the road were unbelievable, and you can hike to see old-growth trees on the island too.
Leaving the island
You'll want to arrive at the ferry terminal early enough to secure your place in line, and you can park your car and grab a bite to eat while you wait for the ferry.
We had some dinner at a restaurant called Rock Salt — which is right next to the ferry terminal — before heading out.
The ferry ride back was the perfect cap on the day. You can walk out onto the deck and watch other boats pass by, along with the little islands and mountains off in the distance.
It's safe to say that the day ended exponentially better than it started, and I have the beauty of Salt Spring to thank for that.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.